Analyzing City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) & Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF)

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) and Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

City Office REIT has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Portland Estates has a beta of -0.13, meaning that its share price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for City Office REIT and Great Portland Estates, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score City Office REIT 0 2 3 0 2.60 Great Portland Estates 0 3 2 0 2.40

City Office REIT presently has a consensus target price of $17.40, indicating a potential downside of 7.84%. Great Portland Estates has a consensus target price of $10.30, indicating a potential upside of 0.00%. Given Great Portland Estates’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Great Portland Estates is more favorable than City Office REIT.

Profitability

This table compares City Office REIT and Great Portland Estates’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets City Office REIT 33.47% 16.43% 4.73% Great Portland Estates N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.9% of City Office REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of City Office REIT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares City Office REIT and Great Portland Estates’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio City Office REIT $160.84 million 5.11 $4.53 million $1.22 15.48 Great Portland Estates N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

City Office REIT has higher revenue and earnings than Great Portland Estates.

Summary

City Office REIT beats Great Portland Estates on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Great Portland Estates Company Profile

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

