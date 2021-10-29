Analyzing Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) & Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET)

Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) and Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.4% of Micro Focus International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.2% of Xunlei shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.7% of Xunlei shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Micro Focus International and Xunlei’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Micro Focus International $3.00 billion 0.55 -$2.97 billion $1.54 3.22 Xunlei $186.37 million 1.06 -$13.84 million N/A N/A

Xunlei has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Micro Focus International.

Volatility & Risk

Micro Focus International has a beta of 2.47, meaning that its share price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xunlei has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Micro Focus International and Xunlei, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Micro Focus International 0 4 1 0 2.20 Xunlei 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Micro Focus International and Xunlei’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Micro Focus International N/A N/A N/A Xunlei 4.93% 3.42% 2.42%

Summary

Xunlei beats Micro Focus International on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Micro Focus International

Micro Focus International Plc engages in the management of mature infrastructure software assets to organizations leverage value from their investments in IT infrastructure and business applications. It operates through the following segments: Micro Focus Product Portfolio and SUSE Product Portfolio. The Micro Focus Product Portfolio segment comprises of host connectivity; identity; access and security; development and information technology operations management tools; and collaboration and networking. The SUSE Product Portfolio segment provides and supports enterprise-grade linux and open source solutions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Newbury, the United Kingdom.

About Xunlei

Xunlei Ltd. is a holding company, which provides shared cloud computing and blockchain technology services. It provides a wide range of products and services across cloud acceleration, blockchain, shared cloud computing and digital entertainment to deliver an efficient internet experience. The company was founded by Sheng Long Zou and Hao Cheng in December 2002 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

