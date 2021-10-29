AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) CEO Hamza Suria Sells 15,993 Shares of Stock

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) CEO Hamza Suria sold 15,993 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $479,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ANAB opened at $32.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $902.82 million, a PE ratio of -94.03 and a beta of 0.05. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.72 and a 12 month high of $35.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.25.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $30.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.58 million. As a group, research analysts expect that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in AnaptysBio by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 655,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,130,000 after buying an additional 69,160 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in AnaptysBio by 183.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 97,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 63,124 shares in the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP lifted its position in AnaptysBio by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 436,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,409,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in AnaptysBio by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 117,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in AnaptysBio by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 28,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ANAB shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.14.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

See Also: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.