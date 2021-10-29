AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) CEO Hamza Suria Sells 15,993 Shares of Stock

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) CEO Hamza Suria sold 15,993 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $479,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
ANAB opened at $32.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $902.82 million, a PE ratio of -94.03 and a beta of 0.05. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.72 and a 12 month high of $35.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.25.
AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $30.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.58 million. As a group, research analysts expect that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ANAB shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.14.
AnaptysBio Company Profile
AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.
