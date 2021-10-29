AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($1.31) Per Share

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for AnaptysBio in a report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.31) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.37). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for AnaptysBio’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.64) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.40) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($6.50) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.71) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.04) EPS.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $30.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.58 million.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.14.

AnaptysBio stock opened at $32.91 on Thursday. AnaptysBio has a 52 week low of $17.72 and a 52 week high of $35.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $902.82 million, a P/E ratio of -94.03 and a beta of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.25.

In other news, CEO Hamza Suria sold 15,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $479,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in AnaptysBio by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 655,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,130,000 after acquiring an additional 69,160 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in AnaptysBio by 183.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 97,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 63,124 shares in the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP lifted its stake in AnaptysBio by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 436,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,409,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in AnaptysBio by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 117,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in AnaptysBio by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 28,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.