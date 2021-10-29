Andra AP fonden Decreases Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Andra AP fonden cut its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 40.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,200 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 71,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $21,363,000 after acquiring an additional 16,904 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 5,779.5% in the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,281 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $41,550,000 after acquiring an additional 143,793 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,913 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth $5,099,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 104,095 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on FedEx from $375.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens cut their price target on FedEx from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on FedEx from $351.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a $369.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.13.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $235.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $249.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $62.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $216.34 and a 12-month high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.51%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

