Andra AP fonden Has $4.23 Million Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Andra AP fonden cut its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $4,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Albemarle during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Albemarle from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, HSBC lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.60.

Albemarle stock opened at $246.21 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $253.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $228.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.72 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 21.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.86%.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total value of $2,161,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.98, for a total transaction of $296,787.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,533 shares of company stock worth $5,373,487. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

