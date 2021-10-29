Andra AP fonden Reduces Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Andra AP fonden lowered its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,400 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth $151,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 13.7% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 5,581 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 27.8% in the first quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 129,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,009,000 after buying an additional 28,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BAC shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.04.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $47.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $23.12 and a one year high of $48.42.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.92%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

