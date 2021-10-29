Andra AP fonden Sells 55,300 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Andra AP fonden reduced its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 72.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 55,300 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 309.5% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 32,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 24,404 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Baldwin Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the second quarter worth $1,131,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the second quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Innovative Portfolios raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 6.6% in the second quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 2,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.39.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $164.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.41. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $101.52 and a 52 week high of $171.32. The stock has a market cap of $65.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Eaton’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 71.70%.

In other Eaton news, Director Christopher M. Connor purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $167.34 per share, with a total value of $167,340.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,264,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,919 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,872. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

