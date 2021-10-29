Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To End on November 3rd (NASDAQ:ANEB)

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:ANEB) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, November 3rd. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals had issued 3,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on May 7th. The total size of the offering was $21,000,000 based on an initial share price of $7.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANEB opened at $6.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.90. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.22 and a 12-month high of $9.33.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($1.56).

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Anebulo Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $135,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Anebulo Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $1,204,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Anebulo Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $1,550,000. Finally, 22NW LP bought a new stake in Anebulo Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $22,803,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

About Anebulo Pharmaceuticals

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients suffering from cannabinoid overdose and addiction. Its lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist to treat cannabinoid overdose.

