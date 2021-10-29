Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) in a report published on Monday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research report on Monday. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research report on Monday.

Shares of LON APF opened at GBX 130 ($1.70) on Monday. Anglo Pacific Group has a one year low of GBX 97.10 ($1.27) and a one year high of GBX 162 ($2.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 130.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 137.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £277.92 million and a P/E ratio of -76.47.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Anglo Pacific Group’s dividend payout ratio is -2.06%.

Anglo Pacific Group Company Profile

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, cobalt, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, gold, silver, nickel, and anthracite properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

