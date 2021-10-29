Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) Given a €67.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €81.30 ($95.65) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €63.41 ($74.60).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a 1 year high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

