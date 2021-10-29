Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The consumer goods maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $14.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:BUD traded down $1.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.22. 4,672,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,681,635. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $51.45 and a one year high of $79.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.55 and its 200-day moving average is $66.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Several research analysts recently commented on BUD shares. Argus cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

