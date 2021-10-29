Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Acquired by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 33,333.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,012 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 66,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 663 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. 3.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.56. The company had a trading volume of 37,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,241. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.79. The stock has a market cap of $121.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $51.45 and a 1-year high of $79.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.28. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $14.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BUD. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

