ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 439,176 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,862 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals were worth $15,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 390.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,699 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 350.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,583 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,869 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $38.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.63 million, a P/E ratio of -27.24 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.83. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.55 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $48.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.80 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.07% and a positive return on equity of 17.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

