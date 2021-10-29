Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 149.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE NLY traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.46. 19,550,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,274,111. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 3.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. Annaly Capital Management has a one year low of $7.05 and a one year high of $9.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.40%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NLY. Barclays downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.03.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,934,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,636,071 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.41% of Annaly Capital Management worth $52,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

