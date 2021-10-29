Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 149.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE NLY traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.46. 19,550,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,274,111. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 3.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. Annaly Capital Management has a one year low of $7.05 and a one year high of $9.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.82.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.40%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,934,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,636,071 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.41% of Annaly Capital Management worth $52,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.40% of the company’s stock.
About Annaly Capital Management
Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.
