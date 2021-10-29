Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.63.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Antares Pharma from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Get Antares Pharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRS traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.74. The stock had a trading volume of 48,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,358. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.01. Antares Pharma has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $5.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 37.73% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $44.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.07 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Antares Pharma will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATRS. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in Antares Pharma by 144.3% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 8,722,647 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,850,000 after buying an additional 5,152,084 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. acquired a new position in Antares Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $11,056,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Antares Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $9,268,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Antares Pharma by 96.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,387,984 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,814,000 after buying an additional 1,174,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Antares Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $4,643,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.