Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Issues Earnings Results

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 29.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS.

Shares of Antero Resources stock opened at $20.36 on Friday. Antero Resources has a 52-week low of $3.24 and a 52-week high of $21.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Several analysts have recently commented on AR shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.13.

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 265,013 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $3,667,779.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 329,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,559,186.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $1,305,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Antero Resources stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,708,609 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 598,034 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.86% of Antero Resources worth $40,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

