APA (NASDAQ:APA) PT Raised to $32.00 at Mizuho

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

APA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded APA from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on APA from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on APA from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist upped their price target on APA from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered APA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.43.

Shares of APA stock opened at $27.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.94. APA has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $28.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.21.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. APA had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a net margin of 11.43%. APA’s quarterly revenue was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that APA will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. This is an increase from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio is -23.15%.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $381,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,932.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of APA by 2.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of APA by 1.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC raised its stake in shares of APA by 1.2% in the second quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC now owns 55,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of APA by 4.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 21,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of APA by 2.6% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

