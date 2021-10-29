API3 (API3) Price Tops $5.34

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 29th. One API3 coin can now be bought for approximately $5.34 or 0.00008545 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, API3 has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. API3 has a market cap of $196.97 million and approximately $7.64 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00049858 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003242 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.83 or 0.00230293 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004699 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.51 or 0.00098494 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00011199 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

API3 Profile

API3 (CRYPTO:API3) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 104,238,461 coins and its circulating supply is 36,907,810 coins. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for API3 is api3.org . API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

API3 Coin Trading

