Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the iPhone maker on Thursday, November 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%.

Apple has raised its dividend by 31.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Apple has a payout ratio of 15.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Apple to earn $5.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.4%.

Shares of AAPL opened at $152.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.95. Apple has a 12-month low of $107.32 and a 12-month high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.34.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,857,659 shares of company stock valued at $421,983,812. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Apple stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,691 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

