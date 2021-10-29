Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given a $175.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has been given a $175.00 target price by analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.70% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apple to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their target price on Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.25.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $152.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. Apple has a 1-year low of $107.32 and a 1-year high of $157.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.95.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $24,645,505.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,857,659 shares of company stock worth $421,983,812 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its stake in Apple by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 585.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

