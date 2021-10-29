Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share.

AAPL stock traded down $2.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $149.80. 6,767,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,193,359. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Apple has a 52 week low of $107.32 and a 52 week high of $157.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.50.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $24,645,505.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,857,659 shares of company stock valued at $421,983,812. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Apple stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,691 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000. 56.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

