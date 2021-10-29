Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) Receives $19.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AGTC shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Friday, September 24th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Friday, September 24th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 72.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,989,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,545 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 92.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,751,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after acquiring an additional 841,970 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 728.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 867,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 762,841 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 102.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 630,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 318,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 4.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 490,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 21,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.62% of the company’s stock.

AGTC stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $2.59. 322,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,579,734. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.22 and a 200-day moving average of $3.73. Applied Genetic Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $9.67. The firm has a market cap of $111.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy platform to develop transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. It has clinical trials in the field of ophthalmology, optogenetics, adrenoleukodystrophy, and otology.

