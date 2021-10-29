AQR Capital Management LLC Has $256.74 Million Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 525,034 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 218,257 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $256,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,431,661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,485,499,000 after acquiring an additional 285,308 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Intuit by 4.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,586,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,651,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Intuit by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,863,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,324,969,000 after acquiring an additional 242,134 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 18.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,015,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,928,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,421,187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,160,720,000 after acquiring an additional 69,057 shares during the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Intuit from $540.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Intuit from $490.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $633.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Edward Jones began coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $551.45.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total transaction of $907,377.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares in the company, valued at $299,895.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total transaction of $8,199,718.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,693.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 59,736 shares of company stock worth $33,491,613 in the last quarter. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INTU stock traded up $3.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $618.95. The stock had a trading volume of 9,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,206. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $551.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $491.97. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $312.05 and a 52-week high of $620.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.03 billion, a PE ratio of 82.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

