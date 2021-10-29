AQR Capital Management LLC Has $379.76 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 24.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,909,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,548,659 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 0.7% of AQR Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $379,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRK traded up $0.98 on Friday, hitting $87.53. The stock had a trading volume of 385,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,337,236. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $86.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $221.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.72 and a 200-day moving average of $76.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.38.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

