AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 425,279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 108,560 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $201,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 2.9% in the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total transaction of $1,502,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total transaction of $4,748,998.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Broadcom from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Summit Redstone downgraded shares of Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $550.93.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $530.67. 17,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,821,467. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $491.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $476.37. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $344.42 and a 1-year high of $536.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.