AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 841,704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 28,479 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Danaher worth $225,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 146.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,629,977. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $306.27. The company had a trading volume of 46,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,390,784. The stock has a market cap of $218.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $211.22 and a twelve month high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.27.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.36.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

