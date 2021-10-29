AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 24,955 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 729,209 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 24,955 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of Costco Wholesale worth $288,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% during the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.83.

NASDAQ COST traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $491.13. 30,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,204,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $216.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $453.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $413.04. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $492.21.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.