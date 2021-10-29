AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 38,546 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,064,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 38,546 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 0.9% of AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.27% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $536,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 577.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Cowen raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.89.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $622.47. 9,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,554,893. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $568.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $516.87. The stock has a market cap of $244.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $433.52 and a one year high of $627.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

