AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 43,853 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 383,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 43,853 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $169,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. FMR LLC raised its stake in Humana by 18.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,241,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,534,114,000 after buying an additional 1,612,251 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Humana in the second quarter worth about $393,330,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Humana by 164.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 176,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,018,000 after buying an additional 449,846 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Humana by 186.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 690,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $305,499,000 after buying an additional 448,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Humana by 42.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 810,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $339,906,000 after purchasing an additional 242,847 shares in the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $1,924,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HUM traded down $1.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $465.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,512. The firm has a market cap of $59.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $370.22 and a one year high of $475.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $408.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $429.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $20.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.51 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 21.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.93%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $494.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $486.92.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

