AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 66,989 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,975,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,989 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Monster Beverage worth $180,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $4,126,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.27.

MNST stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.99. The company had a trading volume of 21,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,020. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.68. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $75.45 and a 12 month high of $99.89. The firm has a market cap of $44.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 25.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

