Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Insider Sells $68,397.23 in Stock

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) insider Paul T. Demzik sold 709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $68,397.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:ARCH opened at $92.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.60. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.86 and a 12-month high of $105.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.09.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.64 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $594.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.87 million. Arch Resources had a negative net margin of 16.00% and a negative return on equity of 12.19%. Arch Resources’s revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.87) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARCH. Citigroup upgraded Arch Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $87.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Arch Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 4.1% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,597 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Arch Resources by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,265 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Arch Resources by 265.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,231 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter.

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

