Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:ATSPT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:ATSPT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 91.6% from the September 30th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ATSPT stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $9.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.77.

Get Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $625,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,136,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,937,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Claymont, Delaware.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.