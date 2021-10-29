Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Short Interest Down 53.6% in October

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500,000 shares, a decline of 53.6% from the September 30th total of 7,550,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 875,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Shares of AMBP stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.67. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $12.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter worth $23,961,000. Stolper Co acquired a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter worth $2,277,000. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter worth $1,391,000. 7.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on AMBP shares. Bank of America started coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.60 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.32.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc, is based in LUXEMBOURG.

