Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.90 Per Share

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Ares Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ramirez now expects that the investment management company will post earnings of $1.90 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.82. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Ares Capital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 101.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ARCC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.47.

Shares of ARCC opened at $21.70 on Thursday. Ares Capital has a 12-month low of $13.54 and a 12-month high of $21.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 94.25%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the second quarter worth about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 55.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. 29.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

