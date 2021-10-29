argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($4.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.48) by $0.38, Fidelity Earnings reports. argenx had a negative net margin of 63.22% and a negative return on equity of 21.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.96) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX traded up $21.13 on Friday, hitting $301.96. 236,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,836. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $312.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.04. argenx has a one year low of $245.91 and a one year high of $382.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.20 and a beta of 0.97.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ARGX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of argenx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Redburn Partners raised shares of argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of argenx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.81.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in argenx stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in argenx were worth $4,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

