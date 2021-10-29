argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($4.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.48) by $0.38, Fidelity Earnings reports. argenx had a negative net margin of 63.22% and a negative return on equity of 21.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.96) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX traded up $21.13 on Friday, hitting $301.96. 236,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,836. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $312.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.04. argenx has a one year low of $245.91 and a one year high of $382.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.20 and a beta of 0.97.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on ARGX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of argenx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Redburn Partners raised shares of argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of argenx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.81.
argenx Company Profile
argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.
