Argus Boosts Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target to $93.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its price objective raised by Argus from $83.00 to $93.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on VLO. Citigroup dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.43.

VLO stock opened at $78.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.35, a PEG ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.15. Valero Energy has a 1-year low of $35.44 and a 1-year high of $84.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $29.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.55 billion. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.16) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Valero Energy will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.64%.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $2,202,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 242,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,955,000 after purchasing an additional 37,402 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 5.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 27,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 685.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 57,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after buying an additional 50,067 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Valero Energy by 10.6% in the second quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 5.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 37,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

