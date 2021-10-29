Arizona Metals (CVE:AMC) Trading Up 0.5%

Arizona Metals Corp. (CVE:AMC)’s share price was up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$4.48 and last traded at C$4.27. Approximately 666,446 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 199% from the average daily volume of 222,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.25.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.02. The firm has a market cap of C$380.30 million and a PE ratio of -22.96.

Get Arizona Metals alerts:

Arizona Metals (CVE:AMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.06). As a group, analysts expect that Arizona Metals Corp. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arizona Metals Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, zinc, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Kay mine project, which consists of approximately 1,300 acres of patented and BLM claims located in Yavapai County, Arizona; and the Sugarloaf Peak Gold project that comprises 4,400 acres of BLM claims situated in La Paz County, Arizona.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Arizona Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arizona Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.