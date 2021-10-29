ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKX) Trading 1.2% Higher

ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKX) traded up 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.16 and last traded at $20.15. 528,757 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 626,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.91.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.42.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth about $344,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth about $426,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth about $499,000.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.