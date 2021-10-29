ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 125.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS.

ARMOUR Residential REIT stock opened at $10.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.35. The stock has a market cap of $751.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.98. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $12.56.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 93.02%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Zimmer sold 28,763 shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $310,640.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO James R. Mountain sold 33,700 shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $364,297.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,568 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 8,092 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 404.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,131,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,926,000 after acquiring an additional 907,467 shares during the period. 60.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARR shares. Jonestrading cut ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley started coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $10.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.58.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

