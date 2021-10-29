Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €6.40 Price Target at UBS Group

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) has been given a €6.40 ($7.53) price target by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AT1. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on Aroundtown in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Warburg Research set a €7.80 ($9.18) price target on Aroundtown in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €7.60 ($8.94) price target on Aroundtown in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €5.90 ($6.94) price target on Aroundtown in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on Aroundtown in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aroundtown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €7.31 ($8.60).

AT1 stock opened at €6.19 ($7.28) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €6.32 and a 200 day moving average of €6.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.51. Aroundtown has a twelve month low of €3.89 ($4.57) and a twelve month high of €7.16 ($8.42). The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion and a PE ratio of 16.68.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

