Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) PT Raised to $200.00 at Truist

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Truist from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.86% from the stock’s current price.

AJG has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $140.22 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.39.

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $164.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.95 and a 12-month high of $165.99.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $688,916.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 17.1% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 442,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,013,000 after buying an additional 64,700 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 15.3% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 68,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,570,000 after purchasing an additional 9,105 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 75.3% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 32,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,028,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,646,000 after purchasing an additional 443,262 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.7% during the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 116,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

