Artisan Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ARTA) Short Interest Down 69.1% in October

Artisan Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ARTA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,400 shares, a decline of 69.1% from the September 30th total of 270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of ARTA stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.76. Artisan Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $10.29.
About Artisan Acquisition
