Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Price Target Cut to $58.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Artisan Partners Asset Management currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.80.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Shares of APAM stock opened at $48.50 on Thursday. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $57.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.21.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 175.52% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $316.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.82%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 120.12%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APAM. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4,591.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,900,980 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,608,000 after buying an additional 1,860,458 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 779,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,610,000 after buying an additional 399,552 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,504,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 877,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,665,000 after buying an additional 328,507 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 17.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,315,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,877,000 after purchasing an additional 190,740 shares in the last quarter. 69.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.