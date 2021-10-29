ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ASE Technology had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 14.98%.

Shares of ASX traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,267,525. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.88. ASE Technology has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $9.62.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.3017 per share. This is a boost from ASE Technology’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.5%. ASE Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.16%.

ASX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.30 to $8.10 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, KGI Securities cut shares of ASE Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.05.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

