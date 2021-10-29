Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Price Target Raised to $53.00

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) had its price target lifted by B. Riley from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ASPN. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Cowen began coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aspen Aerogels currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.67.

Shares of Aspen Aerogels stock opened at $46.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.70 and a beta of 1.50. Aspen Aerogels has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $51.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.79.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 24.17% and a negative return on equity of 30.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, VP Kelley Conte sold 36,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $1,569,651.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPN. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the second quarter valued at $103,587,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the first quarter worth about $11,328,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,739,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 406.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 442,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,247,000 after buying an additional 355,277 shares during the period. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,784,000. 86.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

