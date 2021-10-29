Assetmark Inc. Boosts Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 103,710.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,115 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $3,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFG. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 60.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 334,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,143,000 after purchasing an additional 126,120 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $32,497,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 80.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,726,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551,724 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 10.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,427,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,592,000 after purchasing an additional 325,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,178,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,772,000 after purchasing an additional 401,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFG opened at $66.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.50 and a fifty-two week high of $70.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.40.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 9.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.30.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

