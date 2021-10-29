Assetmark Inc. Buys 8,944 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,944 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $8,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGE. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,096,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,755 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 4,464.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,028,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,610 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 864,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,015,000 after acquiring an additional 129,185 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 376,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,997,000 after acquiring an additional 101,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 460,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,775,000 after acquiring an additional 83,524 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGE opened at $42.47 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.04 and a fifty-two week high of $47.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.36.

