Assetmark Inc. Lowers Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Assetmark Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 2.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,780,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,349,000 after buying an additional 94,563 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 438.4% in the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 41,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,202,000 after acquiring an additional 33,507 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,637,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,319,000 after acquiring an additional 99,035 shares in the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 169.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 201,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,405,000 after purchasing an additional 126,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,231,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $158.04 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $105.95 and a 1-year high of $159.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.29.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

