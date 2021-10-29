Assetmark Inc. Makes New $3.46 Million Investment in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 44,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BG. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bunge during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Bunge during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Bunge during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bunge during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BG shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

Bunge stock opened at $92.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.64. Bunge Limited has a 52 week low of $54.00 and a 52 week high of $92.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $2.30. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $14.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. Bunge’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.30%.

In other news, EVP Deborah Borg sold 769 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total value of $68,125.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 36,224 shares of company stock worth $3,198,682 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

